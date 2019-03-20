Veru (VERU) Now Covered by CIBC

Investment analysts at CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 228.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Veru and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Veru stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 298,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.91. Veru has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 111.10% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. On average, analysts predict that Veru will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Veru news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $34,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,681 shares of company stock valued at $53,206 and have sold 45,701 shares valued at $64,549. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Veru by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,199,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 115,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

