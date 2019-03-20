Vestor Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 51 Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,010.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,234.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,314.86.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,202.97 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,291.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $1.69. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $31.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

