Viacom (VIAB) Getting Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) has trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Viacom earned a media sentiment score of 2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of VIAB opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Viacom has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Viacom’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Viacom will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Viacom’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viacom in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Viacom from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Viacom in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

