Viewray (VRAY) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VRAY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Viewray from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Get Viewray alerts:

VRAY stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.47. Viewray has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 94.36%. The business had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Viewray will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Viewray by 209.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Viewray by 61.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 206,783 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Viewray by 46.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 605,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 192,637 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Viewray by 46.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 44,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Viewray by 5,511.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 554,237 shares in the last quarter.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.