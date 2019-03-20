Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NFLT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0847 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

NFLT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 30,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,026. Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

