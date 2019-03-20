VMware (VMW) Hits New 1-Year High at $183.90

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $183.90 and last traded at $180.89, with a volume of 28816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.61.

Get VMware alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. VMware had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $2,386,043.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.98, for a total transaction of $308,382.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at $6,144,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,644 shares of company stock worth $23,420,150. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 44.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,501,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $858,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $84,157,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in VMware in the third quarter valued at $40,688,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $30,265,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 10,184.8% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 203,695 shares in the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “VMware (VMW) Hits New 1-Year High at $183.90” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/vmware-vmw-hits-new-1-year-high-at-183-90.html.

About VMware (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.