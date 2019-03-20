Volution Group (FAN) PT Raised to GBX 185

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Volution Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Volution Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 201.20 ($2.63).

Shares of FAN stock opened at GBX 176 ($2.30) on Monday. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a one year high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The stock has a market cap of $348.90 million and a P/E ratio of 26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Reading bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £7,350 ($9,604.08).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

