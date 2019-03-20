VR Advisory Services Ltd Acquires New Position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP)

VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales comprises approximately 0.8% of VR Advisory Services Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 205,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 354,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 188,084 shares during the period. 7.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRCP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.17. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $729.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRCP shares. Santander cut shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

