Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Increased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,982 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 69,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 24,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.84.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total transaction of $228,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,218.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $124,178.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,390 shares in the company, valued at $11,458,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,425 shares of company stock worth $1,257,102 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $97.68 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $171.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Increased by First National Trust Co” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/walt-disney-co-dis-stake-increased-by-first-national-trust-co.html.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.