WandX One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,400.00 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. WandX has a market cap of $371,527.00 and $2,400.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WandX token can currently be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000750 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX. In the last week, WandX has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WandX alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $709.04 or 0.17553047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00061414 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00001315 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

WandX Token Profile

WandX (WAND) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WandX

WandX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WandX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WandX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.