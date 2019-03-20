Warburg Research Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for Wacker Neuson (WAC)

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) received a €28.00 ($32.56) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.44) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €27.88 ($32.42).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Shares of ETR:WAC opened at €21.86 ($25.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of €16.17 ($18.80) and a 12 month high of €30.24 ($35.16). The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services segments. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rebar tier; frequency converters; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; air dehumidifiers; demolition products, such as breakers and saws; light towers and generators; pumps; and heaters.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.