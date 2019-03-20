Waters Co. (WAT) Receives $210.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.15.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $200.83 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Waters to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Waters in a report on Friday, January 25th.

Get Waters alerts:

In other Waters news, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 2,006 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $480,818.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael F. Silveira sold 10,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.43, for a total transaction of $2,334,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,577.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,532 shares of company stock worth $24,931,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. BTIM Corp. grew its position in Waters by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 289,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 945.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 22,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.37. The stock had a trading volume of 354,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. Waters has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $247.29.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.74 million. Waters had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.