Wayfair Inc (W) COO James Savarese Sells 4,358 Shares

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) COO James Savarese sold 4,358 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $714,755.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 462,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,869,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Savarese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 15th, James Savarese sold 1,285 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $119,170.90.

W stock opened at $168.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.06. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $172.79.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 7,322.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.99.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

