Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $58,000 Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (SBI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 56.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SBI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. 2,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,932. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $8.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

There is no company description available for Western Asset Intermediate Municipal Fund.

