Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 326 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 1,587,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,586,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,334,000 after buying an additional 1,014,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,830,000 after purchasing an additional 391,315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,036,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,878,000 after purchasing an additional 387,310 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 311,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,479,000 after purchasing an additional 169,459 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.87. 8,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,789. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.72 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

