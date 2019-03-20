Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,650.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,632,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564,918 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 398.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 272,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after acquiring an additional 218,137 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 401.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 172,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 138,136 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,056,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.48. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,397. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $100.80 and a one year high of $104.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

