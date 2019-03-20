Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC)

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of American Outdoor Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AOBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AOBC opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $522.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of -0.07.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,096,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $19,260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $11,304,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 644.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 703,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 609,178 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,403,000 after purchasing an additional 556,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.