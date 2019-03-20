Wedbush Comments on Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Buy AQST” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AQST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.25. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $201,422,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,137,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,323,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,254,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,055,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

