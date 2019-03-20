Wedbush Weighs in on Synlogic Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SYBX)

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Synlogic in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.48). Wedbush also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price objective on Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $198.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.38.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 1,922.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Synlogic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Synlogic by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Synlogic by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synlogic news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $87,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

