Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ: SBBP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/19/2019 – Strongbridge Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

3/19/2019 – Strongbridge Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

3/16/2019 – Strongbridge Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

3/2/2019 – Strongbridge Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/1/2019 – Strongbridge Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

2/28/2019 – Strongbridge Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2019 – Strongbridge Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/26/2019 – Strongbridge Biopharma was given a new $12.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2019 – Strongbridge Biopharma was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2019 – Strongbridge Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ SBBP opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $288.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma plc alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk purchased 49,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,094.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 14.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 72,920 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 74.9% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,179,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 505,014 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $2,056,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $1,290,000. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.