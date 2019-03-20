Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zagg (ZAGG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zagg (NASDAQ: ZAGG) recently:

3/15/2019 – Zagg was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/14/2019 – Zagg was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/6/2019 – Zagg was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2019 – Zagg was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/16/2019 – Zagg was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ZAGG Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes protective clear coverings and accessories for consumer electronic and hand-held devices, worldwide. ZAGG’s flagship brand, the invisibleSHIELD, is a protective, high-tech patented film covering, designed for iPods, laptops, cell phones, digital cameras, PDAs, watch faces, GPS systems, gaming devices and other items. The patent-pending invisibleSHIELD application is the first scratch protection solution of its kind on the market, and has sold over one million units. Currently, ZAGG offers over 2,500 precision pre-cut designs with a lifetime replacement warranty through online channels, resellers, college bookstores, Mac stores and mall kiosks. The company continues to increase its product lines to offer additional electronic accessories to its tech-savvy customer base, as well as an expanded array of invisibleSHIELD products for other industries. “

1/19/2019 – Zagg was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

ZAGG stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.53. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54. Zagg Inc has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. Zagg had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 7.28%. Analysts anticipate that Zagg Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAGG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Zagg by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Zagg by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Zagg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Zagg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Zagg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

