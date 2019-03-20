Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for L.B. Foster (FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ: FSTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/19/2019 – L.B. Foster was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2019 – L.B. Foster was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2019 – L.B. Foster is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2019 – L.B. Foster was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2019 – L.B. Foster was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

FSTR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $184.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.08. L.B. Foster Co has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. Analysts forecast that L.B. Foster Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L.B. Foster by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 68,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

