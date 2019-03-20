Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Deere & Company (DE)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 149.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,145,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,877,000 after acquiring an additional 41,975 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 205,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after buying an additional 82,714 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 62,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total value of $1,868,208.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,586.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $173.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. OTR Global raised Deere & Company to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.73.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,956. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $167.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.22). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

