Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $3.41 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 2,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on XLNX. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xilinx from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Xilinx from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.35.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.95. 9,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,769. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $127.70.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 27.92%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/weiss-multi-strategy-advisers-llc-has-3-41-million-position-in-xilinx-inc-xlnx.html.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.