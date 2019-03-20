Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,368,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,136,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,371,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,806,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,701 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks by 17.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,067,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,163,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,224 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,679,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 46.8% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,035,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,025,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,941 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 25th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.01.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,972,738. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Starbucks had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

In other news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 70,364 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,928,998.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 50,470 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $3,502,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,652.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

