Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 270.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,775,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,718,587,000 after acquiring an additional 65,517,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,580,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4,415.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,790,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307,608 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 47.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 38,512,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1,283.4% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,087,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $51.00. 13,026,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,181,844. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $252.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

