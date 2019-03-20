WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,678,633 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the February 15th total of 1,176,071 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,956 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $65.00 price target on shares of WESCO International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $43.94 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $87,693.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,151 shares in the company, valued at $774,625.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Louis Singleton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,429.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,803,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 784,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,640,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 0.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 696,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,783,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after buying an additional 87,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in WESCO International by 9.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 346,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/wesco-international-inc-wcc-sees-significant-increase-in-short-interest.html.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.