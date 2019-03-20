WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $2.97 Million in AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Stock

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.9% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $75.77 and a twelve month high of $114.15. The company has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 439.07% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,374,447.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,088,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,797 shares of company stock worth $7,748,437. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.48.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

