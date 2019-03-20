Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $10.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE WMC opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 683.24, a quick ratio of 683.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.73. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

In related news, insider Dennis Joseph Mcnamara purchased 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,631.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,809.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.