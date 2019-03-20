Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (MTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 1st

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

About Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

