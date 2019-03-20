Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (WIW)

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

