Westover Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 8,768 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 19.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 624,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after buying an additional 20,513 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 28.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 106.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 158,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 81,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.79. The company had a trading volume of 163,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,061. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.58 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,345,077 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $115,776,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Mattson bought 4,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $203,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,502.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,563,723 shares of company stock valued at $176,281,477 and have sold 130,436 shares valued at $6,602,036. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

