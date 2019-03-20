Westover Capital Advisors LLC Invests $380,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,959,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 15,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $608,238.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $576,737.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,457.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 361,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,316,850. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,760. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

