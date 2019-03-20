Westover Capital Advisors LLC Takes $682,000 Position in PPL Corp (PPL)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

PPL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $282,051.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,714.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul W. Thompson sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,586.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,457. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

