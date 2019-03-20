Westwood Global Investments LLC Sells 1,171,742 Shares of Tenaris SA (TS)

Westwood Global Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,645,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,171,742 shares during the period. Tenaris makes up approximately 16.7% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $165,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter worth $23,023,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tenaris by 173.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 55,013 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 164.4% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Tenaris by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 818,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 299,634 shares during the period. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd lifted its position in Tenaris by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 39,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

TS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 306,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,444. Tenaris SA has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Tenaris had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tenaris SA will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TS. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

