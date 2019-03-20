WEX (WEX) Releases Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued an update on its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.64-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.62 million.WEX also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.22-2.22 EPS.

WEX stock traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $184.81. The company had a trading volume of 650,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,457. WEX has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $203.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.30.

In other news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total transaction of $182,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

