WH Smith Plc (SMWH) Receives GBX 2,190 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,190 ($28.62).

SMWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on WH Smith from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price (up from GBX 2,300 ($30.05)) on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, January 4th.

Shares of LON:SMWH traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,132 ($27.86). 307,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,678 ($21.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,154 ($28.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17.

In related news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,038 ($26.63), for a total value of £509,500 ($665,751.99).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

