William Blair Weighs in on Crispr Therapeutics AG’s FY2019 Earnings (CRSP)

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.17) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.14). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,281.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $37.24 on Monday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 3.13.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 17,310 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $607,407.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,130,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,676,157.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe purchased 22,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.58 per share, for a total transaction of $513,514.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 153,682 shares of company stock worth $3,700,718 and have sold 126,003 shares worth $4,989,303. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 918.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

