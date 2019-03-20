Wills Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Wills Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 55,259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,285,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,635 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,933,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,900,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,807,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,358.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 353,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,207,000 after buying an additional 328,813 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,961 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $269,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,295 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $96,814.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,842 shares of company stock valued at $728,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.66. 5,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,591. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.89 and a fifty-two week high of $108.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Albemarle from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Albemarle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Albemarle from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.68.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

