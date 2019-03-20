Winnebago Industries (WGO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO):

3/14/2019 – Winnebago Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Winnebago’s agreement to repurchase default vehicles at a reduced price from dealers will escalate its expenses. Further, rising input costs hurts Winnebago’s margins at the Towable segment. In the coming quarters, prices might increase, thus, pressurizing Winnebago’s profit. Also, high debt taken to fund the acquisition of Grand Design in 2016 is a concern for the company. However, its industry-leading products and solid balance sheet will enhance shareholder value in the long run. The company will announce its second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings on Mar 25.”

3/8/2019 – Winnebago Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Winnebago’s fiscal 2019 earnings has been moving down. The company’s agreement to repurchase default vehicles at a reduced price from dealers will escalate its expenses. Further, rising input costs hurts Winnebago’s margin at the Towable segment. In the coming quarters, prices increase are expected to pressurize Winnebago’s profit. Also, high debt taken to fund the acquisition of Grand Design in 2016 is a concern for the company.”

3/5/2019 – Winnebago Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/2/2019 – Winnebago Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Winnebago’s fiscal 2019 earnings has been moving down. The company’s agreement to repurchase default vehicles at a reduced price from dealers will escalate its expenses. Further, rising input costs hurts Winnebago’s margins at the Towable segment. In the coming quarters, prices might increase, thus, pressurizing Winnebago’s profit. Also, high debt taken to fund the acquisition of Grand Design in 2016 is a concern for the company.”

2/23/2019 – Winnebago Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/22/2019 – Winnebago Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Winnebago’s company’s agreement to repurchase default vehicles at a reduced price from dealers will escalate its expenses. Rising input costs hurts Winnebago’s margins at the Towable segment. Higher selling general & administrative (SG&A) expenses are also a concern. However, Winnebago focuses on enhancing the quality of its motorhomes and expanding its business. Further, Winnebago is expanding its footprint and diversifying portfolio in the outdoor lifestyle market through acquisitions.”

2/11/2019 – Winnebago Industries was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/9/2019 – Winnebago Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Winnebago focuses on enhancing the quality of its motorhomes and expanding its business. Further, Winnebago is expanding its footprint and diversifying portfolio in the outdoor lifestyle market through acquisitions. During first-quarter fiscal 2019, it completed the Chris-Craft acquisition. Earlier the company acquired Grand Design. These acquisitions enable it to achieve robust organic growth and impressive profitability. Also, in the past three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, the company’s agreement to repurchase default vehicles at a reduced price from dealers will escalate its expenses. Rising input costs hurts Winnebago’s margins at the Towable segment. Higher selling general & administrative (SG&A) expenses are also a concern.”

2/4/2019 – Winnebago Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.50. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $47.76.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.96 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 10,013 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,491.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,039.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,642,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,755,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 60,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 86,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

