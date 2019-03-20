WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (DFJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 891,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 931% from the previous session’s volume of 86,472 shares.The stock last traded at $67.89 and had previously closed at $67.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFJ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 369.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 117,774 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,069,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 47,721 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 528.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 28,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/wisdomtree-japan-smallcap-dividend-fund-dfj-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DFJ)

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.