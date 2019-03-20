Wishbone Gold (WSBN) Shares Down 8.2%

Wishbone Gold PLC (LON:WSBN) shares dropped 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 9,331,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 877% from the average daily volume of 955,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of $2.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. The company holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. It also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

