Wix.Com (WIX) Trading Up 8.5%

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) shares shot up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.58 and last traded at $118.12. 1,788,267 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 748,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on WIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.89 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.02 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. Wix.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.Com by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 139,411 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth $32,979,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth $711,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth $37,566,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.Com by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,802 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/wix-com-wix-trading-up-8-5.html.

About Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.