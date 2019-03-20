Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $108.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Woodward is bullish on its performance and outlook on the back of enhanced operational execution and delivery of superior shareholder value. Moreover, the company’s strategy to become a systems integrator has increased contract flow substantially, enabling it to capture a larger market share in the wide-body commercial aircraft field. Woodward’s Aerospace segment is expected to deliver strong performance driven by healthy global passenger and cargo growth. In Industrial markets, it is witnessing robust improvement in distributed power for data center applications. Woodward L’Orange is likely to continue to boost Industrial segment with respect to both sales and earnings. The stock has also outperformed the industry over the past year on average. However, Woodward is witnessing demand-related challenges in the industrial gas and turbine market due to higher penetration and greater energy efficiency of renewables.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WWD. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $96.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $97.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $19,328,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $382,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,719.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,310 shares of company stock valued at $25,887,325. 4.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,504,000 after purchasing an additional 104,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,965,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,523,000 after purchasing an additional 93,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,965,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,523,000 after purchasing an additional 93,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 646,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 40,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

