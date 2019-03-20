Workday Inc (WDAY) Director David A. Duffield Sells 175,000 Shares of Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $32,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David A. Duffield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, David A. Duffield sold 278,758 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.40, for a total transaction of $50,009,185.20.

Shares of WDAY opened at $191.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of -156.99 and a beta of 1.82. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.24 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,604,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,840,044,000 after acquiring an additional 98,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Workday by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,604,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,840,044,000 after acquiring an additional 98,167 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Workday by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,164,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,660,000 after acquiring an additional 462,730 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Workday by 977.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,150,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,657 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Workday by 9.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,083,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,154,000 after acquiring an additional 264,048 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $185.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Workday to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

