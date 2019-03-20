Worldpay Inc (WP) Stake Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 399.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Worldpay were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worldpay by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 7,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worldpay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,619,916,000 after acquiring an additional 386,174 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Worldpay by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 190,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Worldpay by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,390,000 after acquiring an additional 324,072 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Worldpay by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

WP has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Worldpay from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Worldpay to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Worldpay from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Worldpay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Worldpay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.65.

WP opened at $107.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Worldpay Inc has a 1-year low of $70.41 and a 1-year high of $112.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Worldpay Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Royal Cole sold 61,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $5,889,247.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher A. Thompson sold 13,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $1,340,850.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

