Worldpay (WP) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Worldpay (NYSE:WP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Worldpay from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Worldpay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Worldpay from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.65.

Shares of Worldpay stock opened at $107.16 on Tuesday. Worldpay has a 12-month low of $70.41 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Worldpay had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Worldpay will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher A. Thompson sold 13,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $1,340,850.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Royal Cole sold 61,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $5,889,247.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worldpay by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,244,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,421,000 after acquiring an additional 346,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 4th quarter worth $217,819,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Worldpay by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 116,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Worldpay by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 231,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,681,000 after buying an additional 58,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

