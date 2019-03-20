Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Purchases 965,697 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,955,518 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 965,697 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $20,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,761 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,511,903 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,966,000 after acquiring an additional 42,206 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 186,372 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 33,714 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 389,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 53,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $85,981.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $787,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.47. 4,181,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,344,222. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/worldquant-millennium-quantitative-strategies-llc-purchases-965697-shares-of-freeport-mcmoran-inc-fcx.html.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.