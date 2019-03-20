Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $4,134,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $500,114.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $494,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,957 shares of company stock worth $5,431,127 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,164,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,914,000 after acquiring an additional 413,054 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 796,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,258,000 after acquiring an additional 157,843 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $41.99 and a 12 month high of $56.89.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.