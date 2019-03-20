Xtract Resources (XTR) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of Xtract Resources PLC (LON:XTR) fell 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01). 883,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,470,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of $2.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37.

In other news, insider Colin Bird acquired 4,614,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £138,421.05 ($180,871.62).

About Xtract Resources (LON:XTR)

Xtract Resources Plc operates as a resource, development, and mining company. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013. Xtract Resources Plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

